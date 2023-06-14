iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Reaches $88.94 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00004752 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $88.94 million and $2.73 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.23439898 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $3,218,861.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

