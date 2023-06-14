Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Financial Contrast

Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ignyte Acquisition and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ignyte Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ignyte Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolution Medicines 0 1 6 0 2.86

Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.01%. Given Revolution Medicines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than Ignyte Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Ignyte Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ignyte Acquisition and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ignyte Acquisition N/A 365.46% -0.83% Revolution Medicines -744.36% -36.79% -31.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ignyte Acquisition and Revolution Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ignyte Acquisition N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Revolution Medicines $35.38 million 76.86 -$248.71 million ($3.04) -8.41

Ignyte Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ignyte Acquisition beats Revolution Medicines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ignyte Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.