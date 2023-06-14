IMI (LON:IMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,687.10

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,687.10 ($21.11) and last traded at GBX 1,678 ($21.00), with a volume of 70301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,668 ($20.87).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.71) to GBX 1,800 ($22.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,765 ($22.08) to GBX 1,870 ($23.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.77) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

IMI Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,935.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,579.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,495.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About IMI

In other IMI news, insider Roy Twite sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.68), for a total value of £150,389.89 ($188,175.54). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $39,747. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

