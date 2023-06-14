Immutable X Trading Down 17.2% This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $329.96 million and approximately $17.39 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

