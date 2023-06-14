Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.33

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.33 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 3,487,400 shares.

Inland Homes Stock Up 25.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.86. The company has a market cap of £23.46 million, a PE ratio of 283.33 and a beta of 0.97.

About Inland Homes

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

