Insider Buying: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) SVP Buys 217 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.9 %

AZO traded down $21.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,399.42. 196,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,572.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,491.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,959.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $29.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,697.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in AutoZone by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mirova grew its position in AutoZone by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AutoZone by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

