Insider Buying: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Director Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINMGet Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MBINM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. 16,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,014. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINMGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also

