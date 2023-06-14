Insider Buying: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Director Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MBINM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. 16,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,014. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

About Merchants Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBINM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

