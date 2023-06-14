Insider Buying: Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Insider Purchases 9,600 Shares of Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan bought 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,200.00.

Slate Office REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SOT.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.00. 140,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.51.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on SOT.UN shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.