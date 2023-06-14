Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,806,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint Stock Down 5.9 %

CHPT traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,275,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675,012. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.68. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

