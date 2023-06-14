Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,806,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.
- On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.
ChargePoint Stock Down 5.9 %
CHPT traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,275,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675,012. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.68. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $19.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
