Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 12,820 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $869,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $823,556.80.

On Friday, May 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $754,200.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $661,127.40.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $807,660.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,840 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $739,327.20.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.87. 4,545,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,201. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.73 and a beta of 0.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

