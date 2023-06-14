Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 12,820 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $869,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $823,556.80.
- On Friday, May 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $754,200.60.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $661,127.40.
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $807,660.00.
- On Monday, April 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,840 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $739,327.20.
Cloudflare Price Performance
Shares of NET traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.87. 4,545,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,201. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.73 and a beta of 0.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
