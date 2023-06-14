Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Sells 3,570 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $120,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $174,882.72.

Criteo Trading Down 1.4 %

CRTO traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. 209,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,540. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Huber Research downgraded Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Featured Stories

