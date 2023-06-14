Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells 33,417 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,011,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,328,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,524,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,072,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

