Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells 3,471 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

McKesson Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $6.97 on Wednesday, reaching $390.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,403. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.56. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.