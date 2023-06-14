Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells 119,795 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $19.75 on Wednesday, reaching $429.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,643,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,884,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $430.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 213.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 178,831.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,179,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 12,173,044 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.