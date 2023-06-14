Insider Selling: Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Director Sells 9,000,000 Shares of Stock

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) Director Adrian M. Jones sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sterling Check Stock Up 1.1 %

STER stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,803. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 0.25. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on STER shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,685,000 after buying an additional 1,860,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after buying an additional 422,576 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after buying an additional 367,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 1,363.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 226,905 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 142,940 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

