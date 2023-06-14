Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Craig Hallum

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s previous close.

IAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of IAS opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock worth $175,126,368. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

