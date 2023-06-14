Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Raised to $23.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 1.73. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock worth $175,126,368. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.