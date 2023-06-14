Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Raised to $23.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Integral Ad Science Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 1.73. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science
In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock worth $175,126,368. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.