International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 265.9% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 157,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,052. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 29.49% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ICAGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

