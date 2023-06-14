Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $3.79 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00015108 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.66 billion and $20.05 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00045300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00033765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,527,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,054,250 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.