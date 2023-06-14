Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,823 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.6% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.27% of Intuit worth $297,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.
Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.48. The stock had a trading volume of 200,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $433.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.01. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
