Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading 8.2% Higher

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.01. 193,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,105,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Intuitive Machines Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41.
Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines
About Intuitive Machines
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuitive Machines (LUNR)
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
- Bowlero is Quietly Cornering The Bowling Market
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.