Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $327.42

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $327.42 and last traded at $323.72, with a volume of 420162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

