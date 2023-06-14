Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $327.42

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $327.42 and last traded at $323.72, with a volume of 420162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $315.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.27. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,927,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

