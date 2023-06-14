Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 357,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 153,509 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 245,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,793,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,091. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

