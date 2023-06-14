Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.04

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and traded as high as $28.54. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 1,207,520 shares changing hands.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the first quarter worth about $9,544,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 42,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

