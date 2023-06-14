Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.04

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUPGet Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and traded as high as $28.54. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 1,207,520 shares changing hands.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the first quarter worth about $9,544,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 42,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.