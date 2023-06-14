Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $132.26

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.26 and last traded at $132.26, with a volume of 27500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.04.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

