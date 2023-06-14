Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lowered by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.3% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75,750.0% during the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 41,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 291,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,559,000 after purchasing an additional 110,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $362.89 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $364.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

