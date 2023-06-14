Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.76

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.76 and last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 6993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

