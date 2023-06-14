Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $258.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 31,652 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,848,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,197,000 after purchasing an additional 106,110 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that exhibit strong quality, value, and momentum based on a multi-factor score. QVMM was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

