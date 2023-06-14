Investors Buy Large Volume of ProShares Short S&P500 Call Options (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,555 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 81% compared to the average volume of 2,523 call options.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short S&P500

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. 11,877,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,649,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

