Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 63,156 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the typical volume of 42,453 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 5.2 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,263,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.09. The stock has a market cap of $172.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.