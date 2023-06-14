InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Down 30.9% in May

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 62,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

About InVivo Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,699. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.83.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

