InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Down 30.9% in May

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 62,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.
