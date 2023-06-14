IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 891.5% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a report on Friday, May 19th.

IQE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. IQE has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

IQE Company Profile

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

