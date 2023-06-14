iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Position Reduced by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after buying an additional 316,548 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 379,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares during the period.

CMBS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.98. 3,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,308. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

