iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $473,847,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $437.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $437.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

