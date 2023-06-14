iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $438.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $438.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.