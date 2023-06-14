iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 29,016.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 675,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,760. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

