iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,759. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 77,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 281,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 194,364 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

