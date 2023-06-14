iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.41

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 651432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $114,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

