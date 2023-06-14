iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.79. Approximately 33,076 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

