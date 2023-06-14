iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.44

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 51877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

