iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3,374.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,546 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MUB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.37. The company had a trading volume of 88,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,364. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.72.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

