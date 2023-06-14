iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.08. 8,967,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,286,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.