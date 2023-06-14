iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Reduced by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,315 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $41,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,117,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after buying an additional 166,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,055,000 after buying an additional 185,373 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,339,000 after purchasing an additional 34,928 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.29. The stock had a trading volume of 111,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,406. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

