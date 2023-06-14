iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.56

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.56 and last traded at $56.41, with a volume of 26909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.09.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $717.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

