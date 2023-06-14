iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.47. 67,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,534. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

