iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $233.98

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $233.98 and last traded at $233.80, with a volume of 168197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.10.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.04 and a 200-day moving average of $226.41. The firm has a market cap of $814.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $648,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

