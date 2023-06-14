Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iteris had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Iteris updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Iteris Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITI opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $200.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

Institutional Trading of Iteris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Iteris

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

