IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ISEE. Robert W. Baird cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.
IVERIC bio Stock Up 0.2 %
ISEE opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
