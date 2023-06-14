IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ISEE. Robert W. Baird cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

ISEE opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,500 shares of company stock worth $7,031,271. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

