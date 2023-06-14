J Barry Morrow Sells 11,428 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $73,024.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

J Barry Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, J Barry Morrow sold 11 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $71.39.

On Friday, June 9th, J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $76,910.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, J Barry Morrow sold 11 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $74.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. 403,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 63,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

